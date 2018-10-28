Canucks' Richard Bachman: Jumps to big club
Bachman was recalled by the Canucks on Sunday, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
With Anders Nilsson (undisclosed) on injured reserve, Bachman is needed to back up Jacob Markstrom for the next few games. Bachman hasn't played an NHL game since the 2016-17 season, when he posted a .920 save percentage and 2.64 GAA over five games.
