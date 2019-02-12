Canucks' Richard Bachman: Out for the season
Bachman (Achilles) will be sidelined for the rest of the season for AHL Utica due to his Dec. 21 injury, Ben Birnell of the Observer Dispatch reports.
Bachman's injury fast-tracked prospect Thatcher Demko's ascension to the NHL, but Bachman is on injured reserve with a knee injury -- joining Jacob Markstrom (lower body) among the injured tenders -- so the Canucks figure to rely on OHL Windsor standout Michael DiPietro in the meantime. Bachman almost assuredly would have been able to help the parent club in a pinch, but now he'll have to set his sights on the 2019-20 season.
