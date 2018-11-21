Canucks' Richard Bachman: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Canucks reassigned Bachman to AHL Utica on Wednesday.
Anders Nilsson (finger) has been cleared to return to the lineup, so the Canucks are no longer in need of Bachman's services as a backup netminder. The 31-year-old American will return to his role as Utica's starter for the foreseeable future.
