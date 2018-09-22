Canucks' Richard Bachman: Waived by Vancouver
Bachman was waived by the Canucks on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Bachman reached a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Canucks in June. He doesn't offer any fantasy value considering he's only appeared in 47 NHL games since the Stars took him in the fourth round of the 2006 draft. Specifically, with a career 2.89 GAA and .906 save percentage, he's failed to make a lasting impression after stints with Dallas, Edmonton and Vancouver.
