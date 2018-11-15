Canucks' Richard Bachman: Will suit up for season debut
Bachman will be in goal for his season debut against host Minnesota on Thursday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Bachman has maintained a 20-17-2 record, 2.89 GAA and .906 save percentage in a career that's been split between the Stars, Oilers and Canucks, respectively. If he had the chops to be a No. 1 netminder, it likely would've happened by now, as Bachman is 31 years old and doesn't exactly fill the net at 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds. Still, he's made it this far due to his athleticism between the pipes. The Salt Lake City, Utah native will field shots from a Wild club that is averaging 3.13 goals per game at home -- tied with the Golden Knights for 19th in the category.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...