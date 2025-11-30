Patterson scored twice on 10 shots and added an assist in OHL Niagara's 6-3 loss to Peterborough on Sunday.

Patterson posted six points over his last two games in November, matching his total from the previous seven contests. The 19-year-old is up to 12 goals and 26 points through 22 outings after Sunday's effort. The Vancouver prospect needed to pick up the pace and will look to sustain his recent uptick in offense heading into December.