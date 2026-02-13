Patterson scored a goal and added four assists in OHL Niagara's 6-3 win over Owen Sound on Thursday.

Patterson has a career-best 30 goals, surpassing his total from 2023-24 (29) with his tally Thursday. He's also at a personal best 68 points in just 45 contests this season, including nine goals and 13 assists over 12 appearances since the start of January. The Canucks prospect has taken a noticeable step up on offense this season, which saw him ink an entry-level deal with Vancouver after a brief stint at the NHL club's training camp.