Patterson scored twice on five shots in OHL Niagara's 4-1 win over Kingston on Saturday.

Patterson, a fourth-round pick of the Canucks in 2024, has been a point-per-game player for the IceDogs this year. He has five goals, six assists and 36 shots on net over 11 appearances. Patterson signed his entry-level contract during training camp in September, so he looks to be on track to join AHL Abbotsford in 2026-27. He hasn't shown growth on offense yet in his junior career, but he's been consistently around a point-per-game pace.