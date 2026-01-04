Patterson scored a goal on 13 shots and added two assists in OHL Niagara's 5-4 overtime win over Barrie on Saturday.

Patterson is up to 22 goals and 27 helpers through 35 contests this season, including eight points over his last four games. The Canucks prospect is rolling at a high level, having been named the OHL Player of the Month for December on Thursday. While he wasn't part of Canada's World Junior squad, Patterson hasn't let that get him down while playing with his junior club.