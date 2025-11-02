Patterson scored two goals on six shots in OHL Niagara's 6-2 loss to North Bay on Sunday.

Patterson has found a groove with six goals and three assists during a six-game point streak. The Canucks prospect is off to a positive start with eight goals and 16 points over 15 outings for the IceDogs this year. The 19-year-old center, a fourth-round pick in 2024, should continue to put up decent scoring numbers during the rest of his OHL tenure.