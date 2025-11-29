Patterson logged three assists in OHL Niagara's 6-3 loss to Kitchener on Friday.

This was Patterson's first multi-point effort since he had two goals in a win over North Bay on Nov. 2. The Canucks prospect continues to supply steady offense with 10 goals and 13 helpers over 21 appearances in his first year with the IceDogs. He also has a minus-2 rating, which is a little concerning, though that's a bit of a product of Niagara's minus-9 goal differential as a team.