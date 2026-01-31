Patterson scored two goals in OHL Niagara's 6-4 loss to Oshawa on Friday.

Patterson has 59 points in 40 contests this season, matching his total from 64 regular-season outings a year ago with Barrie. He's carrying a ton of momentum with a nine-game point streak active, posting eight goals and 10 assists in that span. The Canucks prospect has taken a big leap forward this season, which has him in a top-10 spot in the OHL for point production.