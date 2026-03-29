Patterson scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Niagara's 4-3 overtime win over Barrie in Game 2 on Saturday.

Patterson helped the IceDogs even the series at 1-1 with this effort. He had 84 points in 60 regular-season games this season, picking up the pace significantly from last year, when he had 59 points in 64 regular-season contests and 12 points in 16 playoff games. He'll look to keep tormenting his former team, though Niagara's playoff run isn't likely to be a long one.