Patterson scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Niagara's 4-3 overtime win over Brampton on Sunday.

Patterson has collected five goals and nine assists during a seven-game point streak. He has a trio of three-point efforts in that span. For the season, he's up to 24 goals and 31 assists through 38 contests for Niagara, putting him just four points shy of matching his total from 64 regular-season outings with Barrie in 2024-25.