Stillman notched an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Islanders.

Stillman has two assists over his last three games, more than he had in his previous 10 outings. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to five helpers, 26 shots on goal, 42 hits, 26 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 27 contests overall. He's only seeing third-pairing minutes when in the lineup, so he's unlikely to be very helpful for most fantasy rosters.