Stillman was traded from Chicago to Vancouver in exchange for Jason Dickinson and a second-round draft pick Friday.
Stillman was the casualty of a salary dump move by the Canucks and he'll now have to battle for playing time in Vancouver. The 24-year-old averaged 15:04 of ice time and scored 12 points in 52 games with the Blackhawks last season. Stillman has two years remaining under contract before becoming a restricted free agent in 2024.
