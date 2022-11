Stillman (undisclosed) has not been activated from injured reserve and is unlikely to play Tuesday versus the Devils, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Stillman was trending toward a Tuesday return, but instead it appears he'll miss a fifth straight game. The Canucks will welcome back Quinn Hughes (lower body) for this contest, but Stillman will have to wait until at least Thursday's game versus the Ducks to make his return.