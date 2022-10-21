Stillman (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Wild.
The nature of Stillman's injury is unknown, but he was ruled out for the game slightly before the third period. If he can't play Saturday against the Sabres, Jack Rathbone could be an option to enter the lineup.
