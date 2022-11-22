Stillman notched an assist and three hits in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Stillman earned his first point of the year on a Bo Horvat goal in the third period. An undisclosed injury kept Stillman out for four games in late October, but he's since been scratched four time in the last 10 contests. The defenseman has 19 hits, nine blocked shots, 10 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 11 outings this season, and his lack of a guaranteed spot in the lineup makes him a no-go for most fantasy formats.