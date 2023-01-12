Stillman has been in the press box during the Canucks past six games.
Stillman has suited up for 20 contests for Vancouver, collecting three assists. With the Canucks defense getting healthier, Stillman will likely struggle to get playing time. Best to leave him off your roster for the time being.
