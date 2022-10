Stillman (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Stillman has already been out for a week, so he'll be eligible to return whenever he's healthy. It's safe to assume he'll miss Thursday's game versus the Kraken as well as Friday's contest against the Penguins at a minimum, which will be his third and fourth straight outings. There is no clear timeline for his return, though it's believed he is day-to-day.