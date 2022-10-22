Stillman (undisclosed) is not expected to play Saturday against Buffalo.
Stillman was injured Thursday versus Minnesota. Coach Bruce Boudreau said Saturday morning that the 24-year-old defender is considered to be day-to-day.
