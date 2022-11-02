Stillman was held off the scoresheet for the sixth straight game versus New Jersey on Tuesday.

Stillman -- who was making his return from a four-game injury absence -- logged a season-high 18:10 of ice time in which he generated two blocks, one hit and a minus-1 rating. With the addition of Ethan Bear, the 24-year-old Stillman is far from guaranteed to make the lineup on a nightly basis and could still find himself watching from the press box periodically, especially if Travis Dermott (concussion) is cleared tor return.