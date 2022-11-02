Contrary to a previous report, Stillman (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday.
Stillman will be in the mix for bottom-pairing minutes going forward. The defenseman had no points and a minus-3 rating in five games prior to landing on IR.
