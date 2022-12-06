Stillman recorded two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 7-6 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Stillman helped out on goals by Bo Horvat and Ilya Mikheyev early in the third period. A fringe player on the Canucks' roster, Stillman has played in three straight games to begin December. He's up to three assists, 16 shots on net, 21 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 14 contests overall, though he'll likely continue to face a challenge from Kyle Burroughs for playing time.