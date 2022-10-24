Stillman (undisclosed) was labeled day-to-day and won't be in the lineup against the Hurricanes on Monday.

Stillman joins fellow blueliners Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman (undisclosed) and Travis Dermott (concussion) on the shelf. As a result, the club brought up Guillaume Brisebois from the minors and will press him into service Monday. Prior to his absence, the 24-year-old Stillman notched five shots, 10 hits and four blocks while averaging just 12:36 of ice time.