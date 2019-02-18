Canucks' Ryan Spooner: Called up from minors
Spooner was recalled from AHL Utica on Sunday, TSN reports.
Spooner -- who was just acquired from the Oilers on Saturday -- originally reported to the Comets, but will get a look with Vancouver. The Ottawa native appeared in 25 games for Edmonton this season, in which he recorded two goals, one assist and 25 shots while averaging 9:40 of ice time. Once Brandon Sutter (undisclosed) or Jake Virtanen (undisclosed) is cleared to return, Spooner figures to be headed back to Utica.
