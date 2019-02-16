Canucks' Ryan Spooner: Dished to Vancouver
The Oilers traded Spooner to the Canucks in exchange for Sam Gagner on Saturday, Sportsnet reports.
Spooner has spent nearly a month toiling in the minors after posting an unimpressive three points and a minus-6 rating over 25 games with the Oilers. He has the remainder of this year plus one more season on his two-year contract, a duration during which the Canucks hope to unlock the potential that made him a second-round draft pick in 2010. His best season at the NHL level came in 2015-16, when he notched 49 points -- 13 goals and 36 assists -- over 80 games.
