Spooner is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is questionable against Toronto on Wednesday.

Spooner remains bogged down in an 18-game goal drought that extends back to his time with the Oilers, but has managed to tally three helpers in six games with the Canucks. The Ottawa native is enjoying significantly more play time with Vancouver (12:33 compared to 9:40 in Edmonton), which likely explains his offensive uptick. If Spooner is unable to give it a go, Tyler Motte figures to slot into the lineup, while Tanner Pearson could get bumped up to the top line with Bo Horvat.