Canucks' Ryan Spooner: No go against Toronto
Spooner (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs.
Spooner's absence will test the Canucks' depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only tallied eight points in 47 contests this campaign. The 26-year-old will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with Edmonton.
