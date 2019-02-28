Spooner collected an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Spooner's assisted in back-to-back games, as he's starting to build cohesion with his third team of the 2018-19 campaign. He's best served in a bottom-six role, but the power-play minutes are there, even though he hasn't converted in that spot this season. Temper your expectations for Spooner, but know that he can help in small doses.

