Canucks' Ryan White: Held off China roster due to injury

White was replaced on the team's travel roster (to China) due to an injury suffered in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.

White joined the Canucks' roster on a professional tryout agreement, so an early injury during camp doesn't bode well for his chances of making the Opening Night roster. More information on his situation may arise in the near future, but Joseph LaBate will replace him among the players making the trip overseas.