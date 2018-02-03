Canucks' Sam Gagner: Appears to be status quo with injury
Gagner (concussion) is feeling better, according to Canucks coach Travis Green, but there's no real update on the pivot ahead of Saturday's home game against the Lightning,
In other words, Gagner's effectively been ruled out for the upcoming contest. He must still be feeling the effects of a huge hit that he imposed on Blackhawks forward Tomas Jurco on Thursday. Look for the bottom-six pivot to be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's road bout against the Panthers.
More News
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Dealing with concussion-like symptoms•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Leaves with upper-body ailment•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Notches assist in victory•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Scores seventh goal in loss•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Collects three points in win•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Makes impact in loss to Sharks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...