Gagner (concussion) is feeling better, according to Canucks coach Travis Green, but there's no real update on the pivot ahead of Saturday's home game against the Lightning,

In other words, Gagner's effectively been ruled out for the upcoming contest. He must still be feeling the effects of a huge hit that he imposed on Blackhawks forward Tomas Jurco on Thursday. Look for the bottom-six pivot to be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's road bout against the Panthers.