Canucks' Sam Gagner: Collects three points in win
Gagner scored a pair of goals, added a helper and was a plus-5 in Thursday's win over Chicago.
The Canucks got a fantastic performance from their second line, as Gagner, Brock Boeser and Thomas Vanek combined for 12 points in the victory. Gagner is quietly sporting a four-game point streak and has tacked on three goals and seven points in his last six games. The 28-year-old has never been a massive offensive contributor, but his silky hands and smooth playmaking ability typically leads to steady production. He's skating alongside one of the best rookies in the NHL and playing on the power play, so he could be worth an add right now -- at least until he cools off.
