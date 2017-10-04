Gagner was a member of the team's top power-play unit at practice on Wednesday, according to Sportsnet 650's Joey Kenward.

Gagner skated on the third line with Brock Boeser and was playing the point on the top man-advantage unit. It remains to be seen whether Gagner will stick on the power play in Vancouver, but he's been an asset with the man advantage throughout his career, racking up 18 power-play points in Columbus last season. The 28-year-old possesses some silky hands and strong playmaking ability, so if he consistently plays alongside talented linemates, Gagner could be worth keeping an eye on this season.