Canucks' Sam Gagner: Dealing with concussion-like symptoms
Gagner was experiencing concussion-like symptoms following his hit on Chicago's Tomas Jurco during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Gagner left Thursday's contest in the first period after laying a big hit on Jurco and didn't return. The Canucks have yet to release any details regarding his status for Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay, but he should be considered questionable at best for that contest at this juncture.
More News
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Leaves with upper-body ailment•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Notches assist in victory•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Scores seventh goal in loss•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Collects three points in win•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Makes impact in loss to Sharks•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Lights lamp against Rangers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...