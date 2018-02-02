Gagner was experiencing concussion-like symptoms following his hit on Chicago's Tomas Jurco during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Gagner left Thursday's contest in the first period after laying a big hit on Jurco and didn't return. The Canucks have yet to release any details regarding his status for Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay, but he should be considered questionable at best for that contest at this juncture.