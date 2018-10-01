Canucks' Sam Gagner: Designated for assignment
Gagner was placed on waivers and designated for assignment Monday, the team's official site reports.
In somewhat of a surprise move, Vancouver opted to put the 29-year-old, former sixth overall selection on waivers ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener. Gagner disappointed in his first year with the Canucks a season ago and as a result, finds himself bound for the minors if another team doesn't claim him. He figures to be one of Vancouver's first call-ups if injury strikes.
