Canucks' Sam Gagner: Expected to return Tuesday
Gagner (concussion) is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Panthers.
Gagner missed Saturday's game against Tampa Bay due to a concussion, but he returned to practice Monday, which was the first indication he'd likely be available for Tuesday's contest. The 28-year-old pivot, who's notched seven goals and 22 points in 51 games this campaign, is expected to skate in a bottom-six role against Florida.
