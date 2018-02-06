Gagner (concussion) is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Panthers.

Gagner missed Saturday's game against Tampa Bay due to a concussion, but he returned to practice Monday, which was the first indication he'd likely be available for Tuesday's contest. The 28-year-old pivot, who's notched seven goals and 22 points in 51 games this campaign, is expected to skate in a bottom-six role against Florida.