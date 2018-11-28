Gagner has recorded a goal and an assist in five games since his Nov. 18 promotion from AHL Utica.

The journeyman was called up in the wake of injuries to Vancouver's forward corps, and with Brandon Sutter (shoulder), Jay Beagle (wrist) and Sven Baertschi (concussion) still out of commission, Gagner has been averaging over 18 minutes of ice time. Remember, the versatile scoring vet is less than two years removed from a career-high 50 points with Columbus, therefore, fantasy owners might find him in both DFS and season-long leagues as a budget-friendly forward.