Canucks' Sam Gagner: Faring well offensively since promotion
Gagner has recorded a goal and an assist in five games since his Nov. 18 promotion from AHL Utica.
The journeyman was called up in the wake of injuries to Vancouver's forward corps, and with Brandon Sutter (shoulder), Jay Beagle (wrist) and Sven Baertschi (concussion) still out of commission, Gagner has been averaging over 18 minutes of ice time. Remember, the versatile scoring vet is less than two years removed from a career-high 50 points with Columbus, therefore, fantasy owners might find him in both DFS and season-long leagues as a budget-friendly forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...