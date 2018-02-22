Canucks' Sam Gagner: Green light to play Friday
Gagner (ankle) has been cleared to play in Friday's road game against the Golden Knights.
Gagner may be a bit rusty given that he's missed the past seven games, but we see no reason why he wouldn't reprise his power-play role right away. Vancouver ranks seventh in the league in terms of converting man-advantage changes (21.5 percent) which only adds to the intrigue of deploying Gagner in various fantasy formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...