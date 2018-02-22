Gagner (ankle) has been cleared to play in Friday's road game against the Golden Knights.

Gagner may be a bit rusty given that he's missed the past seven games, but we see no reason why he wouldn't reprise his power-play role right away. Vancouver ranks seventh in the league in terms of converting man-advantage changes (21.5 percent) which only adds to the intrigue of deploying Gagner in various fantasy formats.

