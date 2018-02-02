Play

Gagner (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game against the Blackhawks.

Gagner suffered the injury while laying a big hit on Chicago's Tomas Jurco in the first period of Thursday's tilt. The severity of his malady remains unclear, but the Canucks should release another update on his status ahead of Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay.

