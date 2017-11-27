Gagner scored his third goal of the season in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

The Canucks have jumbled their lines and Gagner is currently playing alongside stud Bo Horvat. The former Oiler has looked solid of late, managing three points in his last four contests. Although he has nine points in 24 games, we expected him to make more of an impact with the power play this season. Gagner has only put up three power-play points through 24 contests after racking up 18 of them in his final year in Columbus. The 28-year-old is offensively gifted, so his new linemate and recent play could make him worth a look in deeper leagues.