Gagner cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Although Gagner had a disappointing 2017-18 campaign with 10 goals and 31 points through 74 games, it's somewhat surprising he wasn't scooped off waivers. Most Canucks' players sent to minors land with AHL Utica, but Gagner will be sent to Toronto, which is closer to his hometown.

