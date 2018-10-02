Canucks' Sam Gagner: Loaned to AHL Toronto
Gagner cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Although Gagner had a disappointing 2017-18 campaign with 10 goals and 31 points through 74 games, it's somewhat surprising he wasn't scooped off waivers. Most Canucks' players sent to minors land with AHL Utica, but Gagner will be sent to Toronto, which is closer to his hometown.
More News
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Designated for assignment•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Posts 10th 30-point season of career•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Green light to play Friday•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Participates in full practice•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Looking good on the ice•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...