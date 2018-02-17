Canucks' Sam Gagner: Looking good on ice
Gagner (ankle) looked nearly 100 percent while testing out his injured ankle prior to Saturday's morning skate, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Gagner's presence on the ice ahead of Saturday's practice indicates he will miss at least the evening's contest, but his progress suggests he could be ready to rejoin practice at some point in the near future. Expect another update when that happens, likely as a precursor to him retaking the ice in game action.
