Gagner collected an assist and dropped the gloves in Thursday's loss to the Sharks.

Gagner has been steadily contributing of late, managing three points (one goal) in his last four games. He was the overtime hero against the Sharks last week and tussled with ex-Canuck Jannik Hansen in the rematch Thursday. He isn't an elite offensive producer, but Gagner's current top-six role and 14 points through 36 games give him value in some deeper formats.