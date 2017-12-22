Canucks' Sam Gagner: Makes impact in loss to Sharks
Gagner collected an assist and dropped the gloves in Thursday's loss to the Sharks.
Gagner has been steadily contributing of late, managing three points (one goal) in his last four games. He was the overtime hero against the Sharks last week and tussled with ex-Canuck Jannik Hansen in the rematch Thursday. He isn't an elite offensive producer, but Gagner's current top-six role and 14 points through 36 games give him value in some deeper formats.
More News
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Lights lamp against Rangers•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Nabs assist against former team•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Strikes on power play in victory•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Could begin season on first power-play unit•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Takes services to Vancovuer•
-
Blue Jackets' Sam Gagner: Vulnerable to expansion draft•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...