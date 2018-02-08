Gagner (ankle) is showing on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site.

This effectively rules Gagner out for the next three contests, and one can expect Brandon Sutter and Nic Dowd to round out the bottom six at the center position in his stead. This development does have fantasy implications since Gagner has posted seven goals and 15 assists -- including nine man-advantage points -- despite averaging only 14:49 of ice time through 52 games this season.