Gagner had an assist in Tuesday's win over the Flyers.

Gagner made an impact against his former team and brought himself up to seven points in 21 games on the season. His bottom-six role isn't ideal from a fantasy perspective, but Gagner plays on the power play and has seen over 15 minutes of ice time in three straight contests. His potential with the man advantage and strong offensive skills at least make him worth owning in some deeper formats.