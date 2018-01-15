Gagner picked up an assist for the second consecutive game Sunday against the Wild.

Gagner may not be tearing it up offensively, but he's been very steady of late in a top-six role, managing three goals and 10 points in his last 13 games. He plays on the power play and has great offensive talent, making him worth an add in a deeper format if he's available.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories