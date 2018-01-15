Canucks' Sam Gagner: Notches assist in victory
Gagner picked up an assist for the second consecutive game Sunday against the Wild.
Gagner may not be tearing it up offensively, but he's been very steady of late in a top-six role, managing three goals and 10 points in his last 13 games. He plays on the power play and has great offensive talent, making him worth an add in a deeper format if he's available.
