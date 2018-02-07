Gagner sustained a sprained ankle Tuesday night, and wasn't able to make it through Wednesday's practice, so he'll head back to Vancouver ahead of Thursday's road clash against the Lightning.

Gagner returned from a concussion Tuesday, but now another ailment rears its ugly head. The 28-year-old pivot only ranks seventh among Canucks skaters with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) through 52 games, though he's often deployed on the man advantage to keep him relevant in the fantasy realm. Since he didn't travel to Tampa, it's safe to assume that he won't be playing in the next contest, but it'll be worth checking back for official confirmation regardless.