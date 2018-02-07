Canucks' Sam Gagner: Now dealing with ankle sprain
Gagner sustained a sprained ankle Tuesday night, and wasn't able to make it through Wednesday's practice, so he'll head back to Vancouver ahead of Thursday's road clash against the Lightning.
Gagner returned from a concussion Tuesday, but now another ailment rears its ugly head. The 28-year-old pivot only ranks seventh among Canucks skaters with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) through 52 games, though he's often deployed on the man advantage to keep him relevant in the fantasy realm. Since he didn't travel to Tampa, it's safe to assume that he won't be playing in the next contest, but it'll be worth checking back for official confirmation regardless.
More News
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Appears to be status quo with injury•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Dealing with concussion-like symptoms•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Leaves with upper-body ailment•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Notches assist in victory•
-
Canucks' Sam Gagner: Scores seventh goal in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...