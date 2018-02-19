Canucks' Sam Gagner: Participates in full practice
Gagner (ankle) was a full participant in Monday's practice.
According to Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province, Gagner took turns skating on Vancouver's third line during the practice, splitting reps with Darren Archibald. Gagner stated that he felt well during the practice and is hoping for an imminent return, which would come Tuesday against Colorado. That being said, how Gagner looks and feels during Tuesday's morning skate will likely have the biggest impact on whether or not he's given the green light to face the Avs.
